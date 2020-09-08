Who is Chanda Kocchar's husband and why was he arrested?

As the Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with the ICICI Bank loan case.

Who is he?

Deepak Virendra Kochhar is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of NuPower Renewables which was set up in December 2008. NuPower Renewables was started as a joint venture between Videocon Group's Venugopal Dhoot family and the Kochhar and Advani families. Mahesh Advani is the brother of Chanda Kochhar. When the company was established, Chanda Kochhar was the CFO and Joint MD at ICICI Bank.

Before the setting up of NuPower, Deepak was a financial services entrepreneur. He has been a Director of NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd since December 24, 2008. He studied Masters in Finance from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Bombay University. And during his studies at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, he met Chanda Advani (Chanda Kochhar's maiden name).

Deepak is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School - Graduate of the Advanced Management Program (AMP). There is not much about him in the public domain dating before 2008 other than his company Pacific Capital Services Private Limited. The Pacific Capital Services has then owned 90 per cent by Neelam Advani, wife of Mahesh Advani, and 10 per cent by Virendra Kochhar, Deepak's father.