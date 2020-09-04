Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: ED continues questioning Varun Mathur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, continued questioning Varun Mathur, the former business partner of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in their ongoing money laundering probe.

Mathur, along with Saurabh Mishra, had formed Innsaei Ventures Private Limited on April 26, 2018, with the duo as directors. Rajput joined the firm on May 2, 2018. Mathur has been questioned over the financial and details of the functioning of the firm. Sources stated that he and Rajput were planning to make a virtual reality movie and a biopic. The agency is focusing on the money invested by Rajput in the firm, its business dealings and investment.

The agency has also questioned Rishabh Thakkar, a national-level billiards and snooker player, over chats in a WhatsApp group where drugs and banned substances were allegedly discussed.

The ED is investigating the financial trail in the case after Rajput’s family alleged misappropriation of funds. The ED, which registered a case and launched a money laundering probe on July 31, is also investigating the financial transactions between Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The siblings had formed companies with Sushant.

The probe was launched based on the Sushant's father KK Singh complaint to Bihar Police on July 25. He had alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from the actor Kotak Mahindra Bank account. The agency is probing the case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Rhea and her family members.