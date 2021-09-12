Who is Bhupendra Patel? All you need to know about the newly appointed Gujarat chief minister

A day after Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the chief minister of Gujarat, today the Bharatiya Janata Party at its Legislative Party meeting in Gandhinagar announced Bhupendra Patel as the new chief minister of the state. Deputy CM Nitinbhai Patel, former Gujarat minister Gordhan Zadafia, and Praful K Patel, Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Lakshadweep were among the names who were touted to succeed Vijay Rupani.

After a much anticipation, the BJP high command today announced Bhupendra Patel as the next chief minister after Vijay Rupani resigned 15 months before the elections.

Who is Bhupendra Patel?

Bhupendrabhai Patel (55) is a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party and he became the MLA for the Ghatlodiya constituency after winning the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, running against Shashikant Patel of the Indian National Congress.

He won by a record margin of 117,000 voters, the largest for any constituency in Gujarat for the BJP in this election.

Notably, Patel who is a one time member of the legislative assembly from Ghatlodiya seat was earlier held by former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

He has been the chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) and used to head the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation standing committee.

Patel is an engineer by education. He belongs to the Patidar community.

The new Gujarat CM was announced by the BJP at its core committee meeting that concluded at Kamalam. "Bhupendra Patel elected as the new leader of BJP Legislative Party," said Union Minister and BJP's Gujarat-in-charge Tomar said after the party's legislative meeting.

"Bhupendra Patel will be sworn-in as Gujarat CM soon,' he added.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022.

Rupani took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 05:28 PM IST