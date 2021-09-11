Who will be next Gujarat chief minister? Nitin Patel, Parshottam Rupala being called frontrunners as buzz grows in political circles

As Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to governor Acharya Devvrat, he thanked the BJP leadership for giving him the opportunity and said that five years is a long time to hold the post. The second-longest BJP CM in the state said that change of guard is a natural phenomena in the party.

As news of selection for the post being announced at 4pm is being circulated, political circles are abuzz with who is like to get the post. Names like Nitin Patel, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Parshottam Rupala are already being circulated as the next head of the state.

Here is a looks at the probable candidates being put forward for the post of chief minister:

Nitin Patel

The current deputy Chief Minister almost got the post in 2016 after Anandiben Patel stepped down. But Modi and Shah made Vijay Rupani the CM instead. Nitin Patel has been the cabinet Minister for Health, Medical Education, Family Welfare, Road and Building. He has also handled water supply, Water Resources, Urban Development and Urban Housing. The reason for him losing the post to Rupani was cited as his inability to control and manage the Patel agitation and later badly managing it fell squarely on him.

Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya is an Indian politician currently serving as the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilizers of India. He is also a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat. He represents the Leuva Patidar section and is from politically important Saurashtra region. Mandaviya’s name often did the rounds whenever there was speculation of replacing Vijay Rupani.

Parshottam Rupala

Parshottam Rupala is a well-known leader in the Patidar community. He belongs to the Kadva Patidar community, the same as Hardik Patel. Rupala is known as a grassroot level leader and is well known for his rustic jibes. Rupala is currently a Rajya Sabha MP whose term is due to end in 4 months. He also functions as the Minister of state for Agriculture and Farmers’ welfare. Rupala has also served as the state president of the BJP and has good connect with the state BJP unit.

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama is the Gujarat education minister. He is the Rajput face of BJP, quite famous among Dalits and is quite close to the RSS as well. He was elected as Member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly from Dholka constituency in the years 1990, 1995, 2002, 2007 and 2012, respectively.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 03:45 PM IST