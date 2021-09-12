BJP picks Bhupendra Patel as Gujarat's new Chief Minister

Bhartiya Janata Party on Sunday picked Bhupendra Patel as the next Gujarat's Chief Minister.

BJP core committee meeting concluded at Kamalam concluded with naming Patel as the new CM.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted his resignation letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhawan.



Bhupendra Patel is a BJP MLA from Ghatlodiya assembly seat and also an ex-chairman of the standing committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 04:26 PM IST