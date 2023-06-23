White House Dinner: 'I Wish, I Too, Had The Singing Talent', PM Modi Jokes in Company of US Prez Biden

PM Modi and President Biden during the state dinner | ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made many burst into laughter at the big White House state dinner held in his honour on Thursday. He made jokes about his poor singing abilities, the time President Joe Biden asked him to eat despite his fast, and how wonderful relations between Indians and Americans have been.

PM's jokes make almost 400 guests burst into laughter

The Prime Minister, who is known for his sense of humour, had the almost 400 guests laugh as he toasted Biden and first lady Jill Biden before dinner was served. “I know your hospitality has moved your guests to sing. I wish, I too, had the singing talent. I could have also sang before you all,” he joked.

He was referring to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who stunned guests in April at a state banquet held at the White House in his honour by getting up on stage and belting out one of his favourite songs, "American Pie," to loud acclaim.

#WATCH | With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better... Kids in India become Spiderman on Halloween and America's youth is dancing to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The White House pic.twitter.com/45lqIcpxmo — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Huge cultural exchange between the two countries

Modi is in the country on a state visit in order to emphasise and promote closer ties between India and the U.S. He claimed that Americans and Indians were coming to know one another better as time went on. PM Modi said, “We can pronounce each other’s names correctly. We can understand each other’s accents better. Kids in India become Spider-Man on Halloween and America’s youth is dancing to the tune of ‘Naatu Naatu’."

Modi claimed that he would have the opportunity to make up for not eating at a banquet that Biden arranged for him in 2014 during Thursday's meal. At the time, Modi was keeping a religious fast. He said, "I remember you were asking me and asking me again and again what I could eat during my fast. But it was not possible for me to eat anything and you were quite concerned about it. Well today, I’m making up for it. All that you desired at that time with so much affection is being fulfilled today.”

Closer relations

Biden, who was less comedic in his toast, recalled saying that when he was head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee twenty years ago, he believed that the world would be safer if the United States and India "grew to be the closest friends and partners in the world." “I believe that even more today now that I’m president,” he added.

The titans of business, fashion, entertainment, and other industries were present as the leaders were addressing each other, and among the speakers were tennis icon Billie Jean King, director M. Night Shyamalan, and designer Ralph Lauren, as well as executives from Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

US President @JoeBiden and First Lady @FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden hosted a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.



Thanking them for the dinner, PM @narendramodi says this evening is made special by the presence of the people of two countries, as… pic.twitter.com/4wAmcyrPrt — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 23, 2023

PM Modi honoured by state dinner

The prime minister is a vegetarian, so the cuisine catered to his preferences and included strawberry shortcake, Portobello mushrooms and millet and corn salad. Guests could order the roasted sea bass if they wanted something more to eat.

Biden extended to Modi the administration's third invitation for a state visit despite significant disagreements about human rights and India's position on Russia's conflict in Ukraine. The state dinner is significant diplomatic honour reserved by the United States for its closest friends.