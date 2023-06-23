PM Modi In US: Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Ambanis, Anand Mahindra & Guests Who Graced State Dinner (WATCH)

PM Modi arrives at the White House for the state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden | Twitter

The state dinner held by the President of US Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned out to be a grand affair with the who's who of the business and US diplomatic circle in attendance. The event was attended by tycoons and CEOs of repute as well as prominent names heading established start-ups. From Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra, several prominent names were in attendance for the US state dinner. Here's the complete list of guest who attended the state dinner in the White House.

Watch: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrived at the White House for the State dinner.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrived at the White House for the State dinner.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo arrived at the White House for the State dinner.

Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen arrived at the White House for the State dinner.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived at the White House for the State dinner.

Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath arrived at the White House for the State Dinner.

Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan arrived at the White House for the State Dinner.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra arrived at the White House for the State dinner.

Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo arrived at the White House for the State Dinner.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani arrived at the White House for the State Dinner.

"We had a great time with the Prime Minister Modi. We have a very strong relationship, PM Modi continues to make that grow and make both nations stronger," said Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy as he enters the White House for the State Dinner.

"It has been wonderful, beyond my wildest dreams. It has grown so strong, this is not just the relationship between two men, or two governments, its really two peoples," said US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti as he enters the White House for the State Dinner.

"Amidst the love for Baseball, Cricket is also getting popular in the US. The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success," said PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The White House.

"Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's melting pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US," said PM Modi at the White House, underlining the growing India-US relations. Earlier, US Congressmen were seen lining up to take autographs and selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the PM's address to the joint sitting of the US Congress.