Biden Welcomes PM Modi At White House: A Glimpse Into PM Modi's 3rd Day In The US

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023

PM Narendra Modi received with State honours as he arrived at the White House in Washington DC.

PTI

"Honoured to be first to host you on state visit": US President Biden to PM Modi at White House

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden wave at the people gathered at the South Lawns of the White House in Washington, DC.

PTI

National anthems of India and the US played at the White House in the presence of PM Modi and US President Joe Biden.

ANI

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral talks in the Oval Office of the White House.

ANI

