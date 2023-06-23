Biden Welcomes PM Modi At White House: A Glimpse Into PM Modi's 3rd Day In The US

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023
PM Narendra Modi received with State honours as he arrived at the White House in Washington DC.
PTI
"Honoured to be first to host you on state visit": US President Biden to PM Modi at White House
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden wave at the people gathered at the South Lawns of the White House in Washington, DC.
PTI
National anthems of India and the US played at the White House in the presence of PM Modi and US President Joe Biden.
ANI
PM Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral talks in the Oval Office of the White House.
ANI
