 India-US To Unveil Ambitious 2024 Joint Astronaut Mission To International Space Station During PM Modi's Visit
India-US To Unveil Ambitious 2024 Joint Astronaut Mission To International Space Station During PM Modi's Visit

This collaborative effort between India and the United States in the realm of space exploration marks a significant milestone in their bilateral relationship.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi with President Biden | PTI

India and the United States are all set to make a groundbreaking announcement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit. The two nations are reportedly planning a joint astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) scheduled for 2024.

The joint mission aims to further strengthen cooperation and foster scientific advancements in the field of space exploration.

(This is developing new. More details will be added shortly.)

