On Camera: Kashmiri Man Thrashes Wife With 'Mooda' In Shocking Video; Says 'It's Property Dispute, Not Love Jihad'

In a video that is currently going viral on social media, a man identified as Jammu & Kashmir-based Aquib Mir can be seen brutally thrashing his wife with a mooda, a traditional round cane chair.

As per reports, Mir is accused of exploiting the woman using a false identity, entering into a fraudulent marriage (Nikah), and coercing her into transferring her savings and selling her jewellery to purchase property for him.

The victim sought help from an X user Sonia Sisodia to expose Mir’s brutality. Sisodia posted a video in which Mir is allegedly seen thrashing her wife with a ‘mooda’.

The man seen in the video is @aquibmir71, beating a girl whom he trapped using a fake identity, did Nikah with her, forced her to give her bank balance and sell his jewellery to buy a property for him and later kicked her out.



The girl herself contacted us, told her story &… pic.twitter.com/sPQUiiKqsr — Sonia Sisodia (@Soniyasisodiaa) May 21, 2024

The victim, Anna Jain, recounted her ordeal to Sisodia, revealing how Mir had allegedly contacted her via Instagram, using a fake account and posing as Ravi Rajput, a supposed employee of Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Aqib Mir contacted Anna Jain through Instagram, he was using a parody account, slides in her dm and started brainwashing her. He introduced himself as Ravi Rajput, working for politician Shree Rajnath Singh.

He said since I'm working for defence, I'm not allowed to have social… pic.twitter.com/w9SiteCs9k — Sonia Sisodia (@Soniyasisodiaa) May 21, 2024

As per the victim, Mir convinced her that due to his job in defence, he was restricted from having official social media accounts and justified the use of a parody account.

Their relationship progressed over several months, with Mir manipulating Jain's trust. When Jain discovered his true identity, she confronted him. Mir, a “skilled manipulator”, persuaded her that he had hidden his Muslim identity out of a profound love for her, fearing rejection. His convincing argument led her to agree to a Nikah with him.

However, after this, their story took a horrifying turn and Mir's true intentions surfaced.

He emotionally blackmailed Jain and coerced her to give her savings and sell her jewellery valued between Rs 40 to 50 lakhs to purchase a property.

Once she was financially drained, Mir's abuse escalated to physical violence with daily beatings.

During this period, Jain discovered Mir's pattern of deceit. He was involved with multiple women, mainly Hindus and Jains, whom he trapped using a similar modus operandi.

The accused however in a post on X rubbished the claims and said that it is not a case of love jihad as people are saying on social media. Instead, it is a case of property dispute and the police is currently investigating the matter.