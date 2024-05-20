UP: Husband Films Mother & Sister-In-Law Brutally Thrashing His Wife In Etah; Cops Act After Video Goes Viral

X

In a horrific video that is currently going viral on social media, a mother and sister-in-law can be seen brutally thrashing their daughter-in-law as she kept pleading for mercy in Uttar Pradesh’s Etha. The husband of the victim recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone but did not intervene to stop the atrocity.

The shocking video shows the daughter-in-law being dragged and mercilessly beaten by her mother and sister-in-law. Despite her desperate cries for help from her father-in-law, the violence continued unabated. The daughter-in-law can be seen pleading for rescue, but her cries fell on deaf ears as the husband chose to record the assault rather than stop it.

Watch the video here:

एटा

कलयुगी सास ननद का अत्याचार जमकर कीबहू की धुनाई,



सास और ननद ने बहू को घसीट घसीट कर पीटा,वीडियो हुआ सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल



बहू ससुर से बचाने के लिए लगाती रही गुहार,पति बनाता रहा वीडियो,



पति के सामने पत्नी की कुटाई करती रही सास और ननद। @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/qUfAsKRUqD — PRIME NEWS BHART UP (@presspradeep77) May 20, 2024

As per reports, no official complaint has been registered in the matter till now.

Reacting to the video Etah police in a post on X on Monday said, "The complaint has not been received at the local police station regarding the matter. However, the police station in-charge Jaithra has been directed to investigate the video and take necessary action as per rules."

Meanwhile, a school boy died and two others with him riding the same motorcycle were injured in a crash with a car in Noida on Monday, police said.

The driver of the car has been taken into custody as the family of the dead teenager alleged murder, claiming that the motorcycle was hit multiple times, the police said.

The three boys were on their way to school when the incident took place around 8 am in Chhapraula village in Sector 168, under the Expressway Police Station limits, they said.