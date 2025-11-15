'White Colour' Terror Ring: 3 Doctors, 2 Traders Held For Questioning | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chandigarh: Stepping up the probe into the November 10 Delhi blast case, multiple Central and state agencies have detained three more doctors – two from Haryana’s Nuh district and one from Punjab’s Panthankot district - and two traders for questioning.

Trio doctors who were detained were also said to be associated with the Al-Falah University, which is located in Haryana's Faridabad; two doctors of Al-Falah have been already arrested by the investigating agencies for their alleged involvement in the November 10 explosion near Red Fort, Delhi, which killed, 13 people and grievously injured at least 21 others.

According to information, while one of the detained doctors was said to be one Mustkim, a resident of Sunhera village in Nuh district, who was doing his apprenticeship after his MBBS from the said varsity, the second detained doctor, Dr Rehan, was a former student of the said varsity and was working with a private hospital in Nuh, was picked from Nuh town.

Also, one Dr Rayees Ahmad, who worked at the Al-Falah hospital in 2020-2021, and who was currently working with a private hospital in Pathankot, Punjab, was picked by National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning. He hailed from Anantnag, Kashmir.

Meanwhile, teams of Jammu and Kashmir police as well as NIA continued to comb Faridabad district.

Meanwhile, police was also said to have detained two Gurugram-base traders of fertilisers on the suspicion that they may have sold chemicals to the accused in the November 10 explosion near Red Fort, Delhi.

The Faridabad district revenue officials have also initiated examining the AL-Falah varsity’s land records also to ascertain if the varsity had encroached upon any part of land.