When will Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V be available in India? Here's what govt has to say

Amid shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul said that the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be available for use from next week.

"Sputnik vaccine has arrived in India. I'm happy to say that we're hopeful that it'll be available in the market next week. We're hopeful that the sale of the limited supply that has come from there (Russia), will begin next week," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

He added that further supply will also follow. "Its production will begin in July and it is estimated that 15.6 crore doses will be manufactured in that period," he said.

As many as 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine first consignment landed here from Russia on Saturday, Dr Reddys Laboratories said.