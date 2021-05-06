What is Sputnik Light? All you need to know about Russia's single shot COVID-19 vaccine

Sputnik Light is compatible with standard vaccine storage and logistics requirements, while also being affordable with a price of less than $10. The single dose regiment allows for immunization of a larger number of people in a shorter time frame, furthering the fight against the pandemic during the acute phase.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that has proven to be safe and effective, with no long-term side effects, as confirmed in over 250 clinical trials conducted globally over the past two decades (while the history of use of human adenoviruses in vaccine development started in 1953).

Sputnik Light will help to prevent the spread of coronavirus through the faster immunization of larger population groups, as well as supporting high immunity levels in those who have already been infected previously. Sputnik Light offers strong value in initial vaccination and re-vaccination, as well as boosting efficacy when taken in combination with other vaccines," said Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the institute.

As of May 5, 2021, more than 20 million people globally have received their first shot of Sputnik V. The two dose Sputnik V vaccine remains the main vaccination tool.