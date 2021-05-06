What is Sputnik Light? All you need to know about Russia's single shot COVID-19 vaccine

In a bid to fight the novel coronavirus several medical institutions have been making different vaccines as it's been more than a year now since the outbreak of the deadly virus. Sputnik V which is authorised as one of the highly effective vaccine against the COVID-19, its manufacturer Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has now introduced a new member - a single dose shot - Sputnik Light. As per the institute, it’s a revolutionary 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine with 80% efficacy - higher than many 2-shot vaccines. However, the vaccine shot has been authorised for use in Russia only as of now.
Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Center during laboratory tests. Phase I/II of the Safety and Immunogenicity Study of the Sputnik Light vaccine has demonstrated that:
The dose can elicit the development of antigen specific IgG antibodies in 96.9% of individuals on the 28th day after vaccination.
The cellular immune response against the S Protein of SARS-CoV-2 develops in 100% of volunteers on the 10th day;
The immunization of individuals with pre-existing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 with Sputnik Light can elicit the increase of the level of antigen specific IgG antibodies by more than 40x in 100% of subjects 10 days after immunization;
No serious adverse events were registered after vaccination with Sputnik Light.
Sputnik Light is compatible with standard vaccine storage and logistics requirements, while also being affordable with a price of less than $10. The single dose regiment allows for immunization of a larger number of people in a shorter time frame, furthering the fight against the pandemic during the acute phase.
The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that has proven to be safe and effective, with no long-term side effects, as confirmed in over 250 clinical trials conducted globally over the past two decades (while the history of use of human adenoviruses in vaccine development started in 1953).
Sputnik Light will help to prevent the spread of coronavirus through the faster immunization of larger population groups, as well as supporting high immunity levels in those who have already been infected previously. Sputnik Light offers strong value in initial vaccination and re-vaccination, as well as boosting efficacy when taken in combination with other vaccines," said Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the institute.
As of May 5, 2021, more than 20 million people globally have received their first shot of Sputnik V. The two dose Sputnik V vaccine remains the main vaccination tool.
