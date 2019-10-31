WhatsAppBoutery: RS Prasad reacts to Pegasus revelations in classic style, harps on UPA-era tapping

On Thursday, the Government of India’s IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reacted to the revelations of the Pegasus hacks saying the government was concerned about ‘breach of privacy’ and said they have asked WhatsApp to explain the kind of breach.

He said in a statement on Twitter: “Government of India is concerned at the breach of privacy of citizens of India on the messaging platform Whatsapp. We have asked Whatsapp to explain the kind of breach and what it is doing to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indian citizens. Govt is committed to protecting privacy of all Indian citizens.Govt agencies have a well established protocol for interception, which includes sanction and supervision from highly ranked officials in central & state governments, for clear stated reasons in national interest.”

He also couldn’t resist taking a dig at UPA and wrote: “Those trying to make political capital out of it need to be gently reminded about the bugging incident in the office of the then eminent Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee during UPA regime. Also, a gentle reminder of the spying over the then Army Chief Gen. V. K. Singh. These are instances of breach of privacy of highly reputed individuals, for personal whims and fancies of a family.”