WhatsApp Hacking Tales: Who has been targeted by the Israeli software Pegasus in India?

As Facebook-owned WhatsApp sued Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group this week that exploited its video calling system to snoop on 1,400 selected users globally, details emerged on Thursday that there were "insignificant number" of Indian human rights activists and journalists among those who were targeted.

Multiple media reports said those targeted in India included human rights activists who were arrested over their alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon Dalit riots near Pune in January last year, adding that some Indian journalists were also victim of the WhatsApp spygate.

On Thursday, several lawyers and activists claimed they had been targeted by the Israeli spyware company NSO’s spyware Pegasus.