WhatsApp Case: Was this the message received by Indians targeted by Pegasus hack?

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Thursday said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli sypware Peagasus.

WhatsApp said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, that is reportedly behind the technology that helped unnamed entities' spies to hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users.

These users span across four continents and included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials.

However, it did not say on whose behest the phones of journalists and activists across the world were targeted.

What message did they receive?

Journalist and tech reporter Pranav Dixit tweeted that this was the message received by individuals who were targets of the Pegasus hack