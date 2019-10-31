WhatsApp snooping: Who played Big Brother and asked Israeli firm to spy on Indian journalists?

WhatsApp has confirmed that an Israeli spyware was being used to snoop on several Indian journalists and activists. A report in The Indian Express states an Israeli spyware was used to snoop on two dozen academics, lawyers, Dalit activists and journalists in India.

Several of them were contacted and informed that their phones had been under surveillance for a two-week period in May 2019.

WhatsApp sued an Israeli firm in a San Francisco for targeting over 1400 users with Pegasus.

The company told Indian Express: “Indian journalists and human rights activists have been the target of surveillance and while I cannot reveal their identities and the exact number, I can say that it is not an insignificant number.”

Who are the NSO group and who asked them to target it?

The NSO Group is an Israeli tech company whose services are used by governments and forces of law and order to track terror rings, sex trafficking and other such heinous crimes.

Israeli tech company NSO disputed the allegations and said it will fight it. They said their technology wasn’t for use against human rights activists and journalists.