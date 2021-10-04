WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger down? Users head to Twitter to complain

Users on Monday complained that Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook, FB messenger were down yet again as they headed to Twitter to check if it was just them or the apps faced a global outage. A lot of users were unable to send or receive messages on Whatsapp while on Instagram , users were not able to refresh their feeds.

Instagrammers, Whatsapp, FB users complained on micro-blogging site Twitter that they could not open the apps.

Now this seems to be quite a regular problem as few months ago the same social networking sites went down together. Many users faced problems while sending and receiving messages. Also, no videos or photos could be loaded on the apps.

Thousands of memes and irate comments had turned the outage into a trending topic on the microblogging platform, even as others logged onto downdetector to register their issue.

Facebook WhatsApp Instagram down.



Meanwhile Twitter : pic.twitter.com/HWsXbeIcMa — Ariefa (@ArifatulHasan) October 4, 2021

going on twitter to see if it’s just me or whatsapp and insta are down for everyone pic.twitter.com/fB9jTb47O9 — 🍑 (@black_velvetnm) October 4, 2021

Whatsapp and Instagram down again, everyone running to Twitter like: #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/NKYOAeGpgX — 🇲🇦MCMoroccan  (@CrewsmatMorocco) October 4, 2021

Whats App - Down

Instagram - Down

Facebook - Down



Servidor de Twitter: pic.twitter.com/nW6y1MnVbo — Henrique Esteter (@Economesteter) October 4, 2021

Me waiting for Instagram and WhatsApp to work again so I can message the same three people #Instagramdown #facebookdown #Whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/KZkeq7tJ5Y — Jose (@J_afc_x) October 4, 2021

Everyone running to twitter after mark Zuckerbergs servers are down



Whatsapp instagram facebook messenger pic.twitter.com/zPCspLxVrT — ⁨☆∂ℯηιѕ ℘ɐυℓ★⁩🇰🇪 (@LuapSined) October 4, 2021

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down.

Le Twitter: pic.twitter.com/cdthvhMilX — Not Shafqat (@NotherAhmad5) October 4, 2021

All three Facebook properties are market leaders in India in their categories of instant messaging, photo sharing and social networking.

Facebook has more than 410 million users in India, and its WhatsApp messenger counts the country as its biggest market with over 530 million users. Instagram has over 210 million users in India.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:09 PM IST