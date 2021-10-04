e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:09 PM IST

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger down? Users head to Twitter to complain

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

Users on Monday complained that Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook, FB messenger were down yet again as they headed to Twitter to check if it was just them or the apps faced a global outage. A lot of users were unable to send or receive messages on Whatsapp while on Instagram , users were not able to refresh their feeds.

Instagrammers, Whatsapp, FB users complained on micro-blogging site Twitter that they could not open the apps.

Now this seems to be quite a regular problem as few months ago the same social networking sites went down together. Many users faced problems while sending and receiving messages. Also, no videos or photos could be loaded on the apps.

Thousands of memes and irate comments had turned the outage into a trending topic on the microblogging platform, even as others logged onto downdetector to register their issue.

Check out reactions here:

All three Facebook properties are market leaders in India in their categories of instant messaging, photo sharing and social networking.

Facebook has more than 410 million users in India, and its WhatsApp messenger counts the country as its biggest market with over 530 million users. Instagram has over 210 million users in India.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:09 PM IST
