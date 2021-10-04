'We’re working to get things back to normal': Amid outage, WhatsApp and Facebook issue statement

Social media platform Facebook along with its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram suffered an outage on Monday evening with users across the world, including those in India reporting that they were unable to send or receive messages. Following the outage, Facebook and Whatsapp issued statements.

"We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible," said WhatsApp.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience, said Facebook in a statement.

As per DownDetector, a site that tracks outages, the technical glitch took place around 9 pm (IST).

Several users, including those in India, were unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook on both Android and iOS platforms. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

Users took to microblogging site Twitter to write about their issues in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown.

"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," a message on the Facebook website read.

"All of us coming to Twitter to see if Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are really down," a user tweeted.

"Everyone rushing to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is actually down," another tweeted.

"Instagram down, Facebook down, WhatsApp down. You know who's in-charge now?" another user posted.

In April, Facebook and Instagram went down for millions of users for a couple of hours in various parts of the world. The outage was the second in less than a month for the social networking giant. People took to DownDetector as they were welcomed with "sorry something went wrong" error message from Facebook and Instagram.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:34 PM IST