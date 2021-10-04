'Bear with us, we’re on it': Amid outage, Instagram and Messenger issue statement

Social media platform Facebook along with its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram suffered an outage on Monday evening with users across the world, including those in India reporting that they were unable to send or receive messages.

Instagram and Messenger issued a statement minuters after Facbook and Whatsapp notified following the outage.

Instagram wrote, Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!

While, Messenger notified, "Mercury in retrograde got the best of us. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and apologize for the inconvenience."

As per DownDetector, a site that tracks outages, the technical glitch took place around 9 pm (IST).

Several users, including those in India, were unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook on both Android and iOS platforms. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

Users took to microblogging site Twitter to write about their issues in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown.

"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," a message on the Facebook website read.

In April, Facebook and Instagram went down for millions of users for a couple of hours in various parts of the world. The outage was the second in less than a month for the social networking giant. People took to DownDetector as they were welcomed with "sorry something went wrong" error message from Facebook and Instagram.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:28 PM IST