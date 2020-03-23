What's in a name? Newborn girl in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhur named 'corona' amid virus outbreak

A beer company, the rarefied gaseous glow seen around the sun, the shortened moniker for a rather deadly virus, and now, a name for a child.

The word 'corona' has become quite popular in recent times, and in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, a baby girl was recently given the name at a Zila hospital. According to a Dainik Bhaskar article, her relatives, who gave her the name, believes that the coronavirus had inspired people to adopt good habits.

"This virus has inspired us to adopt good habits and made the whole world united, There is no better name," the child's uncle told the publication.

The incident took place even as the entire country stayed indoors to the best of their abilities to mark the Janata Curfew suggested by Prime Minister Modi. Additionally, the family said that they could reach the hospital quickly because of the empty roads created by the curfew.

Ragini Tripathi, the mother, had gone into labour on Sunday morning. As the child's uncle told Dainik Bhaskar, that while it was usually difficult to travel from a rural area to the district hospital, this time the family had faced no difficulties.