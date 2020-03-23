Racism during a pandemic: Delhi Police register FIR against man who called Manipuri woman 'corona'

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 14,746 lives and infecting 341,329 globally so far, the Delhi Police has registed an FIR against a man who racially abused a woman from Manipur by alleged calling her 'corona' and spitting on her in North Delhi's Vijay Nagar area on Sunday.
According to reports, a two-wheeler borne man in North Delhi's Vijay Nagar area, came and racially abused the woman by allegedly calling her 'corona'. He also spat tobacco on to the woman, a photo of which has gone viral on social media after the incident took place on Sunday night.
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock after reading about the incident. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Am shocked to read this. Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action. We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19."
Earlier, a 28-year-old Indian-origin man, was badly beaten by two individuals who thought of him as Chinese and yelled ‘Corona! Corona” in Israel’s Tiberias metropolis, in an obvious racist assault linked to the virus outbreak.
Am-Shalem Singson, hailing from the north-eastern states of Manipur and Mizoram, was admitted to the Poriya hospital with extreme chest accidents.
Meanwhile, the number of positive cases of coronavirus stands now at 415 on Monday. After a 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later recovered, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai, the death toll in the country rose to 8 in the country.
A total of 80 districts across 22 states and Union Territories in India have been put under complete lockdown.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)