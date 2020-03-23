Racism during a pandemic: Delhi Police register FIR against man who called Manipuri woman 'corona'

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 14,746 lives and infecting 341,329 globally so far, the Delhi Police has registed an FIR against a man who racially abused a woman from Manipur by alleged calling her 'corona' and spitting on her in North Delhi's Vijay Nagar area on Sunday.

According to reports, a two-wheeler borne man in North Delhi's Vijay Nagar area, came and racially abused the woman by allegedly calling her 'corona'. He also spat tobacco on to the woman, a photo of which has gone viral on social media after the incident took place on Sunday night.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).