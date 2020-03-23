Coronavirus outbreak: Complete list of 80 districts which are under complete lockdown due to COVID-19

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Delhi's seven districts along with Srinagar and Jammu among the 80 districts across 22 states and Union Territories in India are under complete lockdown.
On Sunday, Eighty districts across 22 states and Union Territories where positive coronavirus cases have been reported will be under a complete lockdown till March 31. On Monday, novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 including seven deaths.
All state governments will issue orders allowing only essential services in these districts. Three districts in Andhra Pradesh; Chandigarh; Raipur in Chhattisgarh; seven in Delhi; six in Gujarat; five in Haryana; Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, Afive in Karnataka, 10 in Kerala, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in Maharashtra, Khurda in Odisha, Mahe in Puducherry, three in Punjab, four in Rajasthan, three in Tamil Nadu, five in Telangana, six in Uttar Pradesh, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, and Kolkata and North 24 Parganas are under the restrictions.
Here is the complete of 80 districts which have been put in complete lockdown:
Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam, Vijaywada and Vizag
Chandigarh: Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh: Raipur
Delhi: Central, East Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi
Gujarat: Kutchh, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad
Haryana: Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Panipat and Gurugram
Himachal Pradesh: Kangra
Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar and Jammu
Karnataka: Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu and Kalaburgi
Kerala: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasargod, Kottayam, Mallapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur
Ladakh: Kargil and Leh
Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur
Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mumbai Suburb, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Yavatmal
Odisha: Khurda
Puducherry: Mahe
Punjab: Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar
Rajasthan: Bilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Jaipur
Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Erode and Kanchipurum
Telangana: Bhadradri Kothagudam, Hyderabad, Medchai, Ranga reddy and Sanga Reddy
Uttar Pradesh: Agra, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow
Uttarakhand: Dehradun
West Bengal: Kolkata and North 24 Parganas
