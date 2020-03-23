Coronavirus outbreak: Complete list of 80 districts which are under complete lockdown due to COVID-19

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Delhi's seven districts along with Srinagar and Jammu among the 80 districts across 22 states and Union Territories in India are under complete lockdown.

On Sunday, Eighty districts across 22 states and Union Territories where positive coronavirus cases have been reported will be under a complete lockdown till March 31. On Monday, novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 including seven deaths.

All state governments will issue orders allowing only essential services in these districts. Three districts in Andhra Pradesh; Chandigarh; Raipur in Chhattisgarh; seven in Delhi; six in Gujarat; five in Haryana; Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, Afive in Karnataka, 10 in Kerala, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in Maharashtra, Khurda in Odisha, Mahe in Puducherry, three in Punjab, four in Rajasthan, three in Tamil Nadu, five in Telangana, six in Uttar Pradesh, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, and Kolkata and North 24 Parganas are under the restrictions.