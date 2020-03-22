Coronavirus in India: Full list of essential services that will remain open during lockdown

Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal announced complete lockdown amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 13,671 and infected 317,309 globally. The lockdown will continue till March 31.
The Centre has also released a list of 75 districts in the country which will be locked down. "Following detailed discussions, the State Governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19," an official press release by the Government said.
However, essential services will be operation during the lockdown. Here are the services which will continue:
1. Hospitals and chemist shops
2. Groceries, fruits and vegetable shops
3. Dairies and milk suppliers
4. Cooking gas suppliers
5. Banks and ATMs
6. Communication services
7. E-commerce operations
In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said electricity offices and and stock exchange will also remain open during this period, along with other essential services.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Grocery stores, bakery, hospital, medical store, petrol pump and other establishments providing essential service will continue to function during the lockdown period."
"During the lockdown in Delhi, no document or proof will be sought from a person if they say that they are out on streets to provide or avail any essential service," he added.
Meanwhile, 341 positive cases of coronavirus has been registered in the country. The death toll rose to 7 on Sunday after a 69-year-old man in Surat, Gujarat succumbed to the virus.
