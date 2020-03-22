Coronavirus in India: Full list of essential services that will remain open during lockdown

Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal announced complete lockdown amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 13,671 and infected 317,309 globally. The lockdown will continue till March 31.

The Centre has also released a list of 75 districts in the country which will be locked down. "Following detailed discussions, the State Governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19," an official press release by the Government said.