Udaipur man names son 'Congress'; hopes his child plays an active role in the party

Udaipur: Congress bawls. Like any regular baby he screams and makes funny faces too. Oftentimes he smiles.

Vinod Jain, who works as a media officer at the office of Rajasthan Chief Minister in Udaipur on Tuesday received the birth certificate of his newborn son and it reads Congress Jain.

The senior Jain says his entire family is associated with the Congress party and he wants his future generation to follow in their footsteps so decided to name the boy after the party.