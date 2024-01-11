'What Will Happen If India Doesn't Get Stable Govt?' West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Questions One Nation, One Election Implications

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah, Thursday, January 11, 2024. | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Niten Chandra, Secretary of the High-Level Committee of One Nation One Election, on Thursday, mentioning that she does not believe in the 'One Nation, One Election' concept.

"While I understand the meaning of one nation in a historical, political, and cultural sense, I do not understand the exact constitutional and structural implications of the term in this instant case. Does the Indian Constitution follow this? In the last 50 years, the Lok Sabha has witnessed several premature dissolutions," read a part of the letter.

'Are we heading towards presidential form of government?'

Later in the day, addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, the West Bengal chief minister questioned whether the country is heading towards a Presidential form of election like the US.

"In India, we have a federal structure, unity in diversity, and sometimes some states do not get a majority. If 'One Nation, One Election' is in place and if a state does not get a stable government, what will happen then? Are we heading towards a presidential form of election like the USA?" questioned Mamata.

Notably, a committee formed under the former President of the country, Ramnath Kovind, in September last year, has asked all political parties about their take on 'One Nation, One Election.'

Addressing the media, Mamata also said that she had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking classical language status for the Bengali language.

CM writes to PM Modi demanding classical language status to Bengali

"Our language is a classical language with its roots in antiquity. It is the 2nd most spoken language in India and 7th most in the world. The Bengali people have a rich heritage and culture dating back to prehistoric times. So, we have written to the Prime Minister demanding classical language status for Bengali," further claimed Mamata, also adding that she sent volumes of research done to substantiate her claims.

The West Bengal chief minister also mentioned that their claim of changing the name of 'West Bengal' to 'Bangla' is still intact.