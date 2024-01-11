 'What Will Happen If India Doesn't Get Stable Govt?' West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Questions One Nation, One Election Implications
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'What Will Happen If India Doesn't Get Stable Govt?' West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Questions One Nation, One Election Implications

'What Will Happen If India Doesn't Get Stable Govt?' West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Questions One Nation, One Election Implications

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, the West Bengal chief minister questioned whether the country is heading towards a Presidential form of election like the US.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah, Thursday, January 11, 2024. | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Niten Chandra, Secretary of the High-Level Committee of One Nation One Election, on Thursday, mentioning that she does not believe in the 'One Nation, One Election' concept.

"While I understand the meaning of one nation in a historical, political, and cultural sense, I do not understand the exact constitutional and structural implications of the term in this instant case. Does the Indian Constitution follow this? In the last 50 years, the Lok Sabha has witnessed several premature dissolutions," read a part of the letter.

Read Also
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Criticises BJP's Lack of Recognition For Gangasagar Mela During...
article-image

'Are we heading towards presidential form of government?'

Later in the day, addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, the West Bengal chief minister questioned whether the country is heading towards a Presidential form of election like the US.

"In India, we have a federal structure, unity in diversity, and sometimes some states do not get a majority. If 'One Nation, One Election' is in place and if a state does not get a stable government, what will happen then? Are we heading towards a presidential form of election like the USA?" questioned Mamata.

Read Also
West Bengal: TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Faces Naka Checking After Lookout Notice; ED Seeks Court...
article-image

Notably, a committee formed under the former President of the country, Ramnath Kovind, in September last year, has asked all political parties about their take on 'One Nation, One Election.'

Addressing the media, Mamata also said that she had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking classical language status for the Bengali language.

Read Also
West Bengal: BJP's Temple Politics Come To Fore Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, Alleges Chief Minister...
article-image

CM writes to PM Modi demanding classical language status to Bengali

"Our language is a classical language with its roots in antiquity. It is the 2nd most spoken language in India and 7th most in the world. The Bengali people have a rich heritage and culture dating back to prehistoric times. So, we have written to the Prime Minister demanding classical language status for Bengali," further claimed Mamata, also adding that she sent volumes of research done to substantiate her claims.

The West Bengal chief minister also mentioned that their claim of changing the name of 'West Bengal' to 'Bangla' is still intact.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navjot Sidhu Fires Back At Critics Over His Solo Shows, 'Discipline Applies To Everyone'

Navjot Sidhu Fires Back At Critics Over His Solo Shows, 'Discipline Applies To Everyone'

West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Orders Stay On Probe Against ED Officials Till March 31 In...

West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Orders Stay On Probe Against ED Officials Till March 31 In...

PM Narendra Modi In Mumbai Tomorrow To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge, Says 'Look Forward To...

PM Narendra Modi In Mumbai Tomorrow To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge, Says 'Look Forward To...

'What Will Happen If India Doesn't Get Stable Govt?' West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Questions One...

'What Will Happen If India Doesn't Get Stable Govt?' West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Questions One...

Haryana: Microsoft Expresses Interest To Collaborate With State Govt For AI; CM Manohar Lal...

Haryana: Microsoft Expresses Interest To Collaborate With State Govt For AI; CM Manohar Lal...