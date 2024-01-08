West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Criticises BJP's Lack of Recognition For Gangasagar Mela During Visit To Sagar Island

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited Sagar Island to see the preparedness of the Gangasagar mela.

After paying homage to Kapilmuni Ashram, Mamata expressing her despair said that despite being an important mela, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government is not giving the annual event its due recognition.

Row over Gangsagar Mela

"Kumbh Mela is an important mela but we should not forget that it is connected by road. But this fair happens in an island. Previously it was very difficult to reach this place. Our government despite no financial assistance from the central government has developed this place and now we are even planning to build a bridge to connect the island with the mainland," said Mamata.

Heritage tag needed for Gangasagar Mela, says Mamata

The West Bengal Chief Minister also added that she had earlier written to UNESCO to give heritage tag to Gangasagar Mela.

"Previously it was said that Gangasagar happens only once as it was difficult to reach here. Now TMC government had made it smooth," further added Mamata after inaugurating several developmental projects there.

Several lakhs devotees are expected to visit the annual fair this year and security has been beefed up to avoid any untoward incident.

The Chief Minister also announce of ₹5 lakh insurance cover for everyone in case any untoward incident happens.

The holy dip during the annual fair takes places during Makar Sankranti and the fair will go on till January 17.