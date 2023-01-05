West Bengal: CM Mamata demands national status for Gangasagar mela

Gangasagar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday while taking stock of the preparedness of Gangasagar Mela at Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas, urged the Central government to accord national status to the annual Gangasagar Mela.

“I urge the Centre to give national status to this mela so that we can get some funds. The Central government gives huge financial assistance to Kumbh Mela but doesn’t give anything for this mela,” said Mamata.

She also stated that the state government is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to construct a bridge over Muri Ganga so that the pilgrims can easily reach the Sagar Islands. The Chief Minister also alleged that despite several reminders the Central government didn’t pay any heed for constructing this bridge.

“Kumbh Mela is well connected with all modes of transportation including air, rail and roads. But for Gangasagar, people have to take only the waterway for which the bridge over Muri Ganga is necessary. Our government is preparing a DPR for the project so that we can build it ourselves. It will take some time to build the bridge and might cost Rs 10,000 crore,” she informed.

Mamata also inaugurated three helipads and paid obeisance at the Bharat Sevashram temple and Kapil Muni Ashram.