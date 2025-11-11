Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort Kills 9; Here's The FULL LIST Of States & Cities On High Alert Right Now | X

New Delhi: A powerful explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort on Monday evening (November 10) killed at least nine people and injured several others, leading to a nationwide security alert. The blast took place at around 6:52 pm when a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light near the Red Fort Metro Station and exploded, damaging nearby vehicles and injuring pedestrians.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, “Today, at around 6:52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here. Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored.”

A case has been registered under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Delhi Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have also launched a joint investigation and conducted raids at multiple locations across the capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the situation and spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said that “all possibilities are being explored and a thorough investigation will be conducted, taking all options into account.”

Here's a list of all the major cities and states kept on high alert right now:

Delhi-NCR

Security has been tightened across Delhi and the National Capital Region. Additional deployment has been made at Indira Gandhi International Airport, metro stations, and railway stations. The Red Fort Metro Station has been closed, and traffic restrictions have been imposed on Netaji Subhash Marg between Chatta Rail Cut and Subhash Marg Cut. Delhi Police advised commuters to use alternative routes as diversions remain in effect.

Uttar Pradesh

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash confirmed that all district police units have been placed on high alert. “An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas,” he told ANI. The DGP has directed intensified security at religious sites, border posts, and major towns.

Katra

After the explosion at the Red Fort in Delhi, security measures in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, have been intensified. Law enforcement is performing detailed inspections of all vehicles, utilizing sniffer dogs and bomb detection teams to safeguard both the local population and visitors.

Haryana

A statewide high alert has been issued. DGP OP Singh urged citizens to remain calm and report suspicious persons or unattended objects to emergency helpline 112. “All police officers are in their respective areas,” he said on X, assuring full preparedness in the wake of the Delhi incident.

Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed police to step up checks at interstate and international borders. Security has been strengthened at religious sites, markets, transport hubs, and tourist locations. Authorities have been instructed to maintain heightened surveillance in crowded areas.

Andhra Pradesh

Security measures have been heightened in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, as well. There is a significant police presence, and thorough inspections are being conducted on all buses and cars.

Maharashtra

Mumbai and other districts have been placed on precautionary alert. A senior police official told PTI that all district commanders and city commissioners have been instructed “to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents.” Security patrols and checks have been intensified in high-traffic zones and near transport terminals.

Telangana

Police have increased patrolling in Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar. Security has been tightened in markets, bus stands, and metro stations. PTI reported that senior officials are personally supervising checks in densely populated areas as a precautionary measure.

Bihar

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar said a high-security alert has been sounded across the state. “All district police and other wings have been directed to maintain close watch and extraordinary vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements,” he said, adding that area domination and search operations have been intensified.

Kerala

Additional DGP (Law and Order) H Venkatesh told The Hindu that police presence has been increased around airports, Kochi Metro, Water Metro, bus terminals, and railway stations. Additional checks are underway in major public places and coastal zones.

West Bengal

Kolkata has been placed on high alert. Security has been stepped up at the airport, major railway stations, and metro facilities. Police have intensified vehicle checks and surveillance in key transit areas and crowded city centres.

Karnataka

Bengaluru Police have issued a citywide alert. All Deputy Commissioners of Police have been instructed to step up security across sensitive zones, increase patrolling, and monitor major public gatherings closely.

By Tuesday morning, six of the nine victims had been identified at Lok Nayak Hospital. Several relatives of the injured alleged mismanagement and delay in updates about their family members. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has placed the Delhi Metro and key government installations on high alert.

NIA, forensic teams, and Delhi Police are jointly analysing the scene to determine the cause of the explosion and possible terror links. The investigation remains ongoing.