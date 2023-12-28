 West Bengal: BJP's Temple Politics Come To Fore Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, Alleges Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
There are some people who play politics with religion ahead of the elections; TMC is the only party that can fight BJP in Bengal, the CM added.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI file photo

Kolkata: Amid excitement of the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, temple politics ahead of Lok Sabha elections is seen even in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had inaugurated several new facilities in Lokenath temple at Chakla in North 24 parganas.

"We have developed several temple X and spent several crores of money for the uplift of the same. We have made skywalk in Dakshineswar temple and another is being made in Kalighat temple. We are also building Lord Jagannath temple in Digha the way it is in Puri. If anyone is visiting Digha can visit the temple of Jagannath. It will be inaugurated soon," said Mamata.

State gears up for welcoming pilgrims for Gangasagar mela

It may be noted that apart from these the state is also gearing up to welcome pilgrims for Gangasagar mela from January 8.

Addressing a public rally in North 24 parganas, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo also slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly playing 'communal' politics.

BJP is playing politics with religion: Mamata

"There are some people who play politics with religion ahead of the elections. TMC is the only party that can fight BJP in Bengal. I.N.D.I.A alliance will show way to the country. In the 34 years of Left Frontman rule in Bengal nothing was done but TMC had worked for the people," further added Mamata.

Speaking about CAA, the West Bengal Chief Minister once again claimed that everyone residing the country is the citizen.

"If you are not the citizen then how can you get the aadhar card and other documents. If you people are not the citizen then how can you get free ration? Previously, the District Magistrate used to give citizenship card but due to politics that right has been taken away," added Mamata.

