 West Bengal: 'Don't Have Any Political Vendetta Against Anyone...Open To Talks,' Says CM Mamata Banerjee
"Seat sharing is a crucial thing. It is better late than never. I don't have any political vendetta against anyone. I am open to talks," Mamata added.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee while interacting with media at the national capital said that she has no problem with any party and also that she is open to talks as far as the alliance is concerned.

"Seat sharing is a crucial thing. It is better late than never. I don't have any political vendetta against anyone. I am open to talks," added Mamata.

BJP slams Mamata

Criticizing Mamata on her Delhi visit, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said, "It is a nice time to visit places and the West Bengal Chief Minister has also gone to Delhi."

A day before I.N.D.I.A. alliance meeting at the national capital, Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded to make its party Supremo Mamata Banerjee as the face of the opposition alliance.

TMC blames Congress for its loss in 3 states yet again

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh once again blamed the Congress for its loss in three states including Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

"Mamata Banerjee is seven times parliamentarian and is three times Chief Minister. She was also a part of Union Ministry. She should be made the face of the opposition alliance. Congress had lost in three states because of their rigidity," mentioned Ghoshna to a local Bengali media.

It is pertinent to mention that after opposition alliance meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with 10 TMC MPs are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fund freeze issue on December 20.

