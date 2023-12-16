West Bengal: Preparations Begin For 'One Lakh Gita Path' Programme In Kolkata On Dec 24

FPJ

Kolkata: Preparations for holding 'One Lakh Gita Path' at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground started on Saturday with saints organizing 'Bhumi and Khunti Puja' at the ground.

According to Basant Sethia, general secretary of one of the organizing committees said that part of soil brought from Kurukshetra was used during the bhumi puja.

Soils extracted from holy places across India

"Part of the soil of Kurukshetra and dwaj of Jagannath temple Puri has been used during bhumi puja along with ganges water. Remaining soil of Kurukshetra will be used on the main programme day on December 24. Soils brought former different ashrams of Bengal was also used during the puja," mentioned Sethia.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend the Gita Path programme which is being organized for the first time in West Bengal on December 24.

According to sources from the organizers invitation has also been sent to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Political slugfest over the programme

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that it is a programme to woo voters to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Through this programme it won't be good if they ask to vote for BJP. This programme is being organized as BJPs Dharmatala programme was flop," said Ghosh indicating Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally last month. Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that those who will take part in the programme will be blessed.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slamming both Modi and Mamata said that both should think of 'humanity' before 'hinduism'.