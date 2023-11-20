West Bengal: Around 1 Lakh To Chant Bhagavad Gita Together In Kolkata On Dec 24, PM Modi Likely To Attend Mega Event

FPJ

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kolkata on December 24 to attend 'Ek Lakh Gita Path' at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar, who visited the national capital to invite the Prime Minister said that Modi has accepted the invitation.

Around one lakh people likely to attend the event

"Narendra Modiji has accepted the invitation. This programme is not being organized by BJP and has nothing to do with politics. At least one lakh people from Sanatan Dharam will gather and will recite the Bhagwat Gita that day. I have heard that all noteworthy people of the state and all MLAs including the Chief Minister will be invited to the programme," said Majumdar.

It may be noted that several religious groups including Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Parishad, Sanatan Sanskriti Sanshad and Motilal Bharat Tirth Seva Mission Ashram are organizing this programme 'Ek Lakh Gita Path' in Kolkata where one lakh people is expected to chant Bhagwat Gita together.

'Mass chanting won't help Modi': TMC slams BJP

Pradiptanand, president of Sanatan Sanskriti Sanshad said, "This mass chanting is being organized for the first time in West Bengal. All Indians are free to attend the December event. This has nothing to do with politics or Hindutva." Slamming BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that this mass chanting 'won't' help BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"It is very clear that BJP central leaders will now be more frequent in West Bengal as Lok Sabha elections are nearing. We have seen the same trend during the 2019 Lok Sabha election and also during the 2021 Assembly election. But such mass chanting is not going to help BJP," added Ghosh.