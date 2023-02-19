West Bengal: Modi government is for minorities, says Union education minister Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

Kolkata: After the BJP announced its Gram Sampark Yojana ahead of the rural polls, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the minorities in the country are getting benefits of the developmental schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was speaking at a programme of the party's minority wing in Kolkata.

“PM Awas Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, PM Ujwala Yojana, PM Kisan Nidhi have proved to be a great help for the minorities along with other schemes. PM Modi believes in Saab ka Saath, Saab ka Vikas and believes in Saabhi ke liye prayas,” said Pradhan.

Modi has increased funds allocation for Minority Affairs Ministry

Pradhan also mentioned that Modi has also increased the funds allocation for the Minority Affairs Ministry to ensure all round development of the minorities.

Speaking in another programme, Pradhan slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government saying the Central agencies will ‘unearth the corruption’ in the recruitment scam.

“In the land of Goddess Saraswati, shiksha (education) has turned into ‘ashiksha’ (lack of education). TMC only believes in ‘tolabazi’ be it through state recruitment panels or even in mid-day meal offered to school children,” added Pradhan while speaking at a religious programme.

Slamming Pradhan, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that Pradhan should also share his thoughts about Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids at different places in Uttar Pradesh for ‘education sector irregularities’.