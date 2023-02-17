West Bengal: BJP's youth wing to launch ‘Gram Sampark Yojana’ ahead of rural polls

Indranil Khan, BJYM President, WB | Facebook/IndranilKhan

Kolkata: Ahead of the rural polls scheduled this year, the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s youth wing has decided to visit the villages in the state from February 27 to inquire whether the benefits of the central government’s schemes are reaching the common people.

Talking to Free Press Journal, state BJP youth wing president Indranil Khan said that after collecting the reports they will send a copy of the same to the BDO offices.

“Apart from other schemes, we will also inquire about the PM Awas Yojana as there has been corruption in allocating the houses. Our Gram Sampark Yojana will go on till March 31. We will send the necessary reports to the BDO offices and if the BDO doesn’t take steps in case of corruption, then we will agitate in front of the BDO offices,” said Khan.

The state BJP youth wing president also added that saffron camp’s national youth wing president Tejasvi Surya along with other heavyweight state leaders will also take part in this programme.

According to BJP sources, the programme will cover 180 out of 294 Assembly constituencies including 163 rural constituencies and 17 semi rural constituencies.

“The BJP leaders and workers will visit the houses of social influencers and other important people and will hold meetings with them. The BJP leaders will also attend gram sabha and will spend the night at party workers house. The leaders will make surveys both online and offline and ascertain the ground reality of the implementation and benefits given to the common people,” added the BJP sources.

It may be recalled that TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee in January launched a TMC public outreach programme ‘Didir Dooth’ (messenger of didi) where TMC leaders will visit several villages to ensure that everyone is getting the benefits of the state government schemes.