West Bengal: Guv Bose assures BJP of ‘zero tolerance’ towards corruption

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose | Twitter

Kolkata: State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to inform him about the alleged ‘corruption’ in the state.

Talking to the media, Majumdar said that the Governor had informed him that there will be a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards corruption.

“The Governor has assured me that no one will be allowed to take law into their own hands. There will be a zero tolerance policy towards corruption. He had also said that he will ensure free and fair rural polls,” said Majumdar outside Governor’s House.

Majumdar also mentioned that the Governor has found Lokayukta ‘defective and didn’t administer the oath of office to the Lokayukta as that appointment was not valid in law’.

“As far as welfare of people of Bengal is concerned, the Governor assures that he is accessible to the common man. He has valid feedback about the various problems being faced by the common man,” further mentioned Majumdar.

Amidst Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim that the central government is not releasing the funds due for West Bengal, the BJP state president also informed Bose that ‘has been found wanting in the implementation of the MGNREGS, PMAY(G) and PMGSY and there are glaring irregularities and blatant corruption all around’.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that if the Governor has any problem with the state government then it can be sorted directly.

“I didn’t know that the Governor had appointed a new PRO whose name is Sukanta Majumdar,” slammed Ghosh.