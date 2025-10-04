Delhi: Motorcyclist Dies After Being Hit By Fire Brigade En Route To Rescue Drowning Man In Yamuna | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A man died on Saturday after being hit by a fire brigade which was en route to rescue a man who drowned in the Yamuna river in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area hit a motorcyclist, police said.

According to police, a water tender was dispatched around 8.30 am after authorities received information that a former BJP mandal president had drowned in the river.

A Senior Police Officer's Statement

"While heading towards the site to assist in the rescue operation, the fire tender hit a motorcyclist on Pushta Road. The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that a joint rescue operation by police, fire department and disaster management teams is underway to locate the missing BJP functionary.

"The body of the man who drowned has not yet been recovered. Efforts are on to trace him, while the body of the motorcyclist has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem," the officer added.

Police said a case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

