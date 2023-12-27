West Bengal: BJP Leader Anupam Hazra Removed From National Secretary Post

BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra | Photo: ANI

Kolkata: The only representation of Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in the national committee Anupam Hazra was removed from his post.

Hours after being removed, Hazra taking to social media wrote in Bengali, "Everything will be back to normal if certain conditions are kept."

A letter issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "As per the instructions of Bharatiya Janata Party National President J P Nadda, Anupam Hazra is relieved from the post of national secretary. This should be followed with immediate effect."

On Wednesday, talking to the media, Hazra said that he will be visiting Himalayas for two days and also that he will further speak about the issue once he returns back.

Hazra accused BJP of 'favouritism' in Bengal

It may be recalled that for the last couple of days Hazra has been vocal against few state BJP leadership and also accused that more than 'efficient' workers, 'favouritism' is taking place in Bengal.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that the changes happen and gets decided by the central leaderships.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy mentioned," Since Anupam Hazra is speaking the truth about the inside story of BJP for which he has been removed from his post."