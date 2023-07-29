West Bengal News: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Removed From National Vice-President Post

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh | ANI Photo

Kolkata: New speculations started after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh was removed from the post of national vice-president ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A section of the party sources believe that Ghosh will be inducted in the Central Ministry. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar however, said that Ghosh's efficiency will be utilised to strengthen the Bengal BJP.

"The list has been made by the central leaders. Dilip da is a very senior and dedicated leader and also our party MP. His efficiency will be utilized to strengthen the Bengal BJP to take on Trinamool Congress in next year Lok Sabha elections," said Majumdar. Incidentally, recently the central leaders had held meetings at national capital where Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was also present.

Anupam Hazra lone Bengal leader in BJP Central Committee

It may be recalled that after completion of state president tenure, Ghosh was made the national vice-president. Meanwhile, the Anupam Hazra is the only representation from Bengal in BJPs central committee.

Hazra is the national secretary of the saffron camp.

"Ghosh's services will be used to strengthen the state organisation in the coming days," mentioned Hazra. However, Ghosh comment was not available over the new development.

