No surprises in politics, says BJP leader Suvendhu

Kolkata: After Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari gave three important dates in December that are likely to bring change in political scenario in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said that nothing happens suddenly in politics.

“We have seen changes in Bihar and Maharashtra. If anything is happening in West Bengal to bring positive changes in the lives of common people, then changes should happen. Nothing happens suddenly in politics,” Ghosh told mediapersons.

Adhikari had on late Thursday evening asked people to “wait and watch” for three significant dates 12, 14 and 21 in December.

It can be recalled that in a recent public rally at Contai (said to be the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari), TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that in December he will open the door of his party hinting towards more defection from the opposition parties.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an administrative meeting in Nadia on November 10 had asked the police to be more ‘active’ as she feared communal tension in the state during December, and without naming any party, slammed those who want to ‘ignite’ tension.

Though the ruling Trinamool Congress said it is a ‘gimmick’ being played by the BJP, the leaders of the saffron camp are leaving no stone unturned to inform the central leaders about the law and order situation of the state.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 15 to inform him about the law and order situation of the state. They will meet again on December 19, senior state leaders including Majumdar, Ghosh, Adhikari will meet the central leaders at the national capital.

However, according to political analyst Suman Bhattacharya, chances of toppling the state government are ‘less’.

