West Bengal: BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra Sparks Controversy With Invitation To 'Tainted' Leaders

Kolkata: Amid the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) "BJP washing machine" slogan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Anupam Hazra has stirred controversy by extending an invitation to "tainted" leaders to join the saffron camp.

Hazra remarked, "Those who fear being summoned by the CBI or Enforcement Directorate (ED) should step forward and refrain from misappropriating public funds. If they are concerned about openly joining the BJP, they can reach out to me."

As the sole representative from West Bengal in the national committee, Hazra has been instructed to provide a comprehensive report on the grassroots situation to BJP President JP Nadda.

Anupam Hazra Takes Jabs at Other Political Parties

During a recent visit to inactive BJP workers and while addressing a rally in Birbhum, the BJP national secretary stated, "What good is a leader who cannot even muster 150 supporters for a rally? I prefer individuals who can rally 2,000 supporters. I do not discriminate based on political backgrounds and favor leaders with a clean reputation and a robust political following."

TMC spokesperson Kunal ghosh slams Hazra

Slamming Hazra, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Hazra has 'corroborated' what TMC has been saying.

Distancing itself from the comment of Hazra, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, "We dont accept what he said as it is anti-party stance. We have no intention of turning a thief into a saint."

