Wait, what? Twitter startled as BJP's Anupam Hazra vows to hug Mamata if he gets COVID-19; police complaint filed

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra created quite a stir after he said that he would give West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a hug if he tested positive for COVID-19. The idea here is to make the TMC Chief feel the pain of families of COVID-19 patients.
We're not sure if he was jesting, but nonetheless, a police complaint has now been filed against him. An FIR was filed before the Siliguri Police Station by the Trinamool Congress's Refugee Cell for making derogatory remarks against a woman and a Chief Minister and seeks action against Hazra.
Going by the reactions, Twitter does not know what to make of this news update. While some expressed confusion as to why such as comment was necessary in the first place, others noted that this was hardly the crisis of the hour.
Interestingly, the BJP's perception of the virus seems to have evolved somewhat over the last few weeks. Earlier in September Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh had proclaimed at a rally that "“Corona has left". He had alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was continuing to enforce lockdowns as she did not want the BJP to hold public meetings ahead of the 2021 elections.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)