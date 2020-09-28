Wait, what? Twitter startled as BJP's Anupam Hazra vows to hug Mamata if he gets COVID-19; police complaint filed

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra created quite a stir after he said that he would give West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a hug if he tested positive for COVID-19. The idea here is to make the TMC Chief feel the pain of families of COVID-19 patients.

We're not sure if he was jesting, but nonetheless, a police complaint has now been filed against him. An FIR was filed before the Siliguri Police Station by the Trinamool Congress's Refugee Cell for making derogatory remarks against a woman and a Chief Minister and seeks action against Hazra.