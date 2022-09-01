West Bengal: Infighting in BJP remains unabated as party's national sec Anupam Hazra slams state president Sukanta Majumdar

BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra | Photo: ANI

Kolkata: Infighting in Bengal BJP remains unabated as its national secretary Anupam Hazra on Thursday slammed state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and claimed that he ‘lacks personality'.

Hazra also mentioned that Majumdar is a ‘puppet’ and doesn’t have the ‘capacity’ to lead a party.

“Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar lacks personality. A person like him cannot lead the party. If such people continue leading then the dream of ‘Aab ki Baar 200 par (This time over 200 seats) will be a distant dream for Bengal BJP,” said Hazra.

It may be noted that this is not the first time that the BJP national secretary has spoken against the state unit of BJP.

Referring to a recent bike rally of Majumdar in Bolpur in Birbhum district, Hazra said that instead of bringing people from outside, he (Majumdar) could have asked him for help.

Hazra, who is from Bolpur, said that those who speak against the current state of organization of Bengal BJP are ‘sidelined’.

“He is of no use to the party if he cannot walk with everyone. I am from Bolpur and had he asked help from me then I would have given him more people to attend the rally but he didn’t tell me anything,” further added Hazra.

Without naming anyone, Hazra also alleged that the BJP state president acts according to the instructions of the one who is now in charge of the organisation in Bengal.

It may be recalled that during the Assembly election in 2021, BJP claimed that they would form the state government by winning more than 200 seats but was limited to only 77. Infighting within the saffron camp was seen following the poll debacle in the Assembly election leading to several defections to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In April this year, following the bypoll debacle in Asansol Lok Sabha seat, the BJP national secretary had asked the state leaders to study the 'lacunae' of Bengal BJP.

However, TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy said that ‘infighting’ with Bengal BJP will ‘continue’.

