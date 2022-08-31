If any of my property found illegal then it can be bulldozed: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Days after a PIL was filed alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s family have encroached on government’s property, the Trinamool Congress chief on Wednesday said that she had asked the Chief Secretary to probe the matter and said that the person will have the liberty to demolish that property using a bulldozer if proven illegal.

“I am not worried about any property. I came to politics to serve people. A PIL was filed in the High Court that my family has illegal property. I have asked my CS to probe and bulldoze if there is any illegal property found in my family’s name or helped someone in doing that. I have full faith in the judiciary,” said Mamata.

It may be noted that a PIL was filed in Calcutta High Court last Monday about ‘illegal’ property by Mamata Banerjee’s family and central agencies' intervention is also sought regarding this matter.

Slamming Union Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said that BSF, CISF, and coal comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs and also that the BJP-led central government is trying to ‘malign’ TMC.

“Everything is clear now. They (BJP) say that the money from several scams goes to Kalighat. Is it going to Goddess Kali? The Ministry of Home Affairs failed in their duty and on the contrary maligned TMC,” further added Mamata.

Coming down heavily on the opposition for ‘setting’ comment when Mamata went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, Mamata said that had she done ‘setting’ then she would not have been beaten up by the former CPI (M) government.

“During the 34 years of rule of CPI (M), I was beaten several times by them. Several Congress leaders then had given up but had I done setting then things would have been different for me,” further added Mamata.