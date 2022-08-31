Bengal school jobs scam: Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee's judicial custody extended till Sept 14

Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee | File Photo

A special court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee till 14 September in connection with the SSC scam case.

A special court had on August 18 extended the judicial remand of former Chatterjee and Mukherjee, both arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the school jobs scam, by 14 more days.

After being in ED custody till August 5 following their arrest on July 23, Chatterjee and Mukherjee had been sent to judicial remand by the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court here.

Rejecting a bail prayer of the former minister, Judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu granted 14 days' judicial remand of the two accused on a prayer by the ED till August 31.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on July 23 in connection with its probe into the money trail in illegal appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools.

The ED has claimed to have recovered Rs 49.80 crore, jewellery and gold bars from flats owned by Mukherjee, Chatterjee's alleged close associate, and documents of properties and a company in joint holdings.

Chatterjee has been relieved of his ministerial duties by the Mamata Banerjee government, while the Trinamool Congress has also removed him from all posts he held in the party following his arrest.

(with agency inputs)