West Bengal: ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had apprehended that another TMC leader will soon be summoned by the central agencies, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection to the coal scam in the state.

The central agency has asked the nephew of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to appear at its Kolkata office in CGO complex on Friday morning.

According to ED sources, officials from the national capital will visit the state to quiz Banerjee.

The ED has also summoned the sister-in-law of Abhishek Banerjee Maneka Gambhir over the same coal pilferage scam in the national capital.

Challenging the summon of ED, Maneka moved Calcutta High Court for allowing her to appear before the agency in Kolkata.

Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya directed the central probe agency to quiz Maneka at its office in Kolkata in September.

The court also asked the central agency not to take coercive steps against Maneka.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the foundation day programme of TMCP said that Abhishek had given a ‘good’ speech and that soon he might get another notice from central agencies.

Terming the summon as ‘political vendetta’, TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy said that Mamata Banerjee’s apprehension was ‘correct’.

“Just on Monday Mamata Banerjee had apprehended that Abhishek will be summoned by central agencies and the summon proves the political vendetta of politics,” said Roy.

Taking to Twitter, TMC official said, “After every successful show of AITC’s organisational strength, @BJP4India gets rattled into action. Our leaders are being summoned by the @dir_ed yet again. This shameful attempt to cow us down will not work! Our integrity will shine through your slander!”