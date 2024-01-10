West Bengal: TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Faces Naka Checking After Lookout Notice; ED Seeks Court Intervention In Assault Case

Sheikh Shahjahan |

Kolkata: After a lookout notice was issued against Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Sheikh Shahjahan, the Nazat police station in Kolkata initiated naka checking in the area on Wednesday to prevent his departure.

Following the assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on January 5 in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, during a raid on the residence of the TMC leader, the ED moved the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to file a petition regarding the incident. The hearing is expected to take place on Thursday.

In addition, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from both Basirhat Police Station and Bongaon Police Station, where ED officials faced a hostile mob on the same day, visited the ED headquarters to record the complainant's statement.

'Impossible to record statement'

DSP Sananda Goswami of Basirhat police station mentioned that despite their attempts to collect the statement, they were unsuccessful. She explained, "This is the third time we tried to collect the statement of the complainant but have failed. Although the officer who is the complainant is in the office, they are otherwise occupied with some other work, making it impossible to record the statement."

The DSP of Bongaon police station also returned empty-handed from the CGO complex (ED headquarters in Kolkata).

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, during her visit to the state, condemned the attack on central agency officers. She expressed her concern about the law and order situation in the state, holding the state government responsible. "It is a shameful act. Law and order are in the hands of the state government. The people of Bengal ousted the communists because of violence. The Mamata Banerjee government will also meet the same fate," added Sadhvi.