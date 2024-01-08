West Bengal: TMC Alleges Injured ED Official In Sandeshkhali Incident Was Named In CBI's FIR In Disproportionate Assets Case

Representational Image

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that one of the injured ED officers in the Sandeshkhali incident, Rajkumar Ram's name, is in FIR by the CBI for disproportionate asset possession.

"This is clearly political vendetta of the BJP"

"From April 1, 2016, until March 31, 2020, the number of properties of Ram and his family has increased and his name is in the FIR done by the CBI in disproportionate asset possession. Both the ED and CBI are central agencies, so how can a corrupt officer go and raid another person's house? This is clearly political vendetta of the BJP," said Ghosh.

Asking clarification from both the central government and ED, Ghosh asked them to clarify their stand on whether this officer Rajkumar Ram is the same person whose name is in FIR by CBI or not.

TMC blames BJP for manipulating central agencies in their favour

"We want speedy recovery of the officer, but how can he be sent to raid whose name is in FIR? We all know that the central agencies are being run by BJP. Now BJP leaders from beforehand say where their central agencies will raid. Suvendu Adhikari's name is also there in FIR by CBI but CBI cannot do anything to him. Now we want clarification from both central government and the ED about Rajkumar Ram," further added Ghosh.

Kolkata is the safest city in India: Mamata Banerjee

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier this day while attending a programme of students, that Kolkata is the safest city and that false news is being spread to malign the place.

Meanwhile, even after three days the TMC leader of Sandeshkhali, Sheikh Shahjahan is still absconding and BJP has moved to Calcutta High Court against Shahjahan.