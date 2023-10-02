West Bengal: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Warns TMC Of CBI Probe On State's Housing Scheme

Union minister Giriraj Singh warns TMC | ANI

Kolkata: Amid protest by Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the national capital over the fund freeze by the central government, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that he had not stopped any funds.

"Mamata Banerjee is creating utter confusion in the country. Till March 2022, ₹54000 crore rupees were given to Bengal for MGNREGA. For Awas Yojana, 45 lakh buildings were sanctioned and later additional 11 lakh were also added. When central team went to probe the officials in Bengal, they didnt cooperated."

"During the probe it was seen that those who have two storey building got new houses and the deprived the needy," said Singh.

'Mamata should return money to the poor'

Taking further potshots at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Union Minister of Rural Development said that Mamata should return the money to the poor. "Mamata Banerjee should first answer where did the money of job holders go? She should return the money to poor. After returning to Delhi, we will talk to the legal team for CBI probe," further mentioned Singh.

TMC protest at Raj Ghat

Meanwhile, Raj Ghat in Delhi turned into a warzone after police asked the TMC delegation to vacate the place. On one side, TMC alleged that male police misbehaved with women TMC delegation and on the other side police said that since their time was over they were asked to vacate the place as common people were suffering to enter Raj Ghat.

Addressing the media on late evening, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that they got appointment to meet Rural development minister on Tuesday evening at 6 pm. "Last time the Minister, despite being in office, didn't meet us but had sent his secretary. This time also if he doesn't meet and sends MoS or his secretary, we are okay with it as we are here to claim the rightful money of the poor people," mentioned Banerjee.